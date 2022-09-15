Court to hear that Senzo Meyiwa took out life cover and Kelly Khumalo was beneficiary

Thapelo Lekabe

Slain former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa allegedly took out life insurance cover in which his then-lover, Kelly Khumalo, was a signatory and beneficiary.

Instructing attorney Tshepo Thobane made the accusation on Thursday in the Pretoria High Court in the murder trial against the five men accused of killing the soccer star in 2014.

Thobane represents accused number one to four.

The attorney seemed to be implying that the court’s focus should shift from his clients to Khumalo.

Cross-examination

During cross-examination of the State’s witness and Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala, Thobane said the defence would bring forward a witness to testify about the life insurance cover.

“I put it to you that a witness will come and testify that Kelly and Senzo took out life cover for Senzo, and Kelly was the signatory and the beneficiary thereof,” Thobane said.

ALSO READ: Witness points out accused No. 2 as the man who got into a tussle with Senzo Meyiwa

Madlala said in response: “Let the witness come and tell the court that because, as I said before, Senzo didn’t tell me about his policies and life covers because they had nothing to do with me. My life policies and insurance covers also had nothing to do with him.”

Zandie Khumalo

Khumalo and Meyiwa were lovers at the time of his murder. He was also married to Mandisa Meyiwa.

Thobane further claimed that the same witness would come and testify in court that Kelly’s sister Zandie and Meyiwa had a sexual relationship.

“Furthermore, that witness will come and testify that in the end, Senzo ended up having a relationship with Zandie as well.”

ALSO READ: Witness describes fight and hair flying when Senzo’s wife met Kelly Khumalo in hospital

Meyiwa was shot during an alleged botched robbery on 26 October 2014 at the house belonging to Khumalo’s mother in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. He later died in hospital.

Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are facing a string of charges in connection with Meyiwa’s murder.

The group has pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The trial continues.

NOW READ: Witness describes fight and hair flying when Senzo’s wife met Kelly Khumalo in hospital