‘Senzo and Zandie Khumalo had sexual relationship’: Attorney makes shocking claim in court

The murder trial against the five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa on Thursday heard the shocking claim that the soccer star had a sexual relationship with Zandie Khumalo, the sister of his girlfriend Kelly.

Tshepo Thobane, the attorney representing accused number one to four, said he will call a witness who will testify that the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper had a sexual relationship with Zandie.

He made this claim after saying the same witness will also testify that Meyiwa allegedly took out life insurance cover in which Kelly was a signatory and beneficiary.

“I put it to you that a witness will come and testify that Kelly and Senzo took out life cover for Senzo, and Kelly was the signatory and the beneficiary thereof,” Thobane said.

Zandie Khumalo

“Furthermore, that witness will come and testify that in the end, Senzo ended up having a relationship with Zandie as well.

“He had a sexual relationship with Zandie because Kelly had been away for a long time,” he said.

Khumalo and Meyiwa were lovers when the soccer star was murdered. He was also married to Mandisa Meyiwa at the time.

He made this claim during cross-examination of the State’s witness and Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala.

‘Senzo loved women’

Among the other shocking claims made by Thobane included that Khumalo had instructed her sister, Zandie, to apparently “guard” Meyiwa while she was focusing on her music career and touring.

Madlala said he knew nothing about this.

Madlala did not dispute Thobane’s claim.

“I would never deny that or admit to that because I know that Senzo loved women,” he said.

Meyiwa was shot during an alleged botched robbery on 26 October 2014 at the house belonging to Khumalo’s mother in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. He later died in hospital.

Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are facing a string of charges in connection with Meyiwa’s murder.

The group has pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The trial continues.