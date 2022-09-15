Witness points out accused No. 2 as the man who got into a tussle with Senzo Meyiwa

Thapelo Lekabe

Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend has pointed out accused number two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, as the man who got into a struggle with the soccer star on the night he was murdered back in 2014.

State witness Tumelo Madlala on Thursday morning did a dock identification of Ntanzi in the Pretoria High Court.

Madlala was among the seven people who were inside the house belonging to Kelly Khumalo’s mother in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, when Meyiwa was shot during an alleged botched robbery on 26 October.

The former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper later died in hospital.

Dock identification

Madlala insisted that Ntanzi was the intruder Meyiwa had pinned against the wall in the kitchen on that fateful night.

State prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi asked Madlala to identify the man he believes walked into the Khumalo house and started demanding cell phones and money before Meyiwa was shot.

This after Madlala on Wednesday said he could identify the intruder in the dock among the five men standing trial, claiming that seeing him in court this week had made him feel “uncomfortable”.

“You said it was for the first time that you see them [the accused] in person; who is this person who made you feel uncomfortable in court?” Baloyi asked Madlala.

Madlala said in response: “It’s the man with the blue T-shirt; he is the one who got into a struggle with Senzo.”

‘I won’t tell lies’

Madlala remained adamant that he pointed out the right accused in the dock as the intruder.

He said he had no reason to lie about who he saw attacking Meyiwa.

“If you’ve seen someone before and then you meet them again, it wouldn’t be difficult to identify or recognise that person.

“I won’t tell lies about someone in a matter like this. Even that person knows [the truth],” Madlala contended.

Advocate Baloyi also asked him whether he had previously known or seen Ntanzi prior to the murder trial.

Madlala said he didn’t know Ntanzi, but remembered him from the night of Meyiwa’s murder.

Ntanzi along with Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are facing a string of charges in connection with Meyiwa’s killing.

The group has pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The trial continues.

