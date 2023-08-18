Senzo Meyiwa trial: Cop admits it did not occur to him to collect some evidence from the house

Police officer Thabo Mosia gave evidence in the trial of five suspects accused of the 2014 murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

General view during the unveiling of Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone at Chesterville Cemetery on 10 November 2020 in Durban. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

State witness, warrant officer Thabo Mosia, says he did not consider that some of the people in the house on the night that Senzo Meyiwa was killed could be suspects.

Mosia also admitted that he did not collect evidence from some parts of the Vosloorus home, belonging to Kelly Khumalo’s mother, where Meyiwa was shot in 2014.

The former constable was grilled by the defence during his cross-examination in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday.

He was responsible for collecting and processing all the evidence obtained from the crime scene.

No swabs

On Thursday, Mosia admitted to not taking swabs of all the doors inside the house after he was asked about about how the crime scene was processed.

The officer, who was the first crime scene investigator to arrive at the Khumalo home, explained to the court that he swabbed doors according to information he was given.

ALSO READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial: An unsecured crime scene, Kelly’s cop uncle and MaKhumalo with ‘that hat’

He said he did not swab the handle of the kitchen door because it was frequently used by different people after the shooting incident.

Mosia also conceded that he did not perform a gunpowder residue test on any of the people who were in the house during the apparent robbery on 26 October 2014.

It was previously heard in the trial that gunshots went off in the kitchen, the same room the intruders used to enter the house at the time.

‘Witnesses could be suspects’

Continuing with the cross-examination on Friday, Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, who represents one of the five men accused of killing Meyiwa, quizzed Mosia on why he did not swab the second bedroom in the house.

Meyiwa’s longtime friend, Tumelo Madlala recently testified that he ran into the bedroom after a gunshot went off.

Defending his actions, Mosia told the court his investigations were “directed at the perpetrators rather than the victims”.

“So it didn’t occur to you that the witnesses could be suspects?” Nxumalo asked.

“It did not occur to me,” Mosia responded.

READ MORE: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Police witness ‘shooting blanks’ with firearm testimony?

The officer, however, revealed that he took swabs from the kitchen wall as well as swabs in the sitting room, where blood was found on the floor.

“Would I be correct to give the interpretation that, according to the results, swab 6, which you took on the kitchen tile wall, matched that of the deceased?” Nxumalo asked.

Mosia replied that he could not say what the DNA results were.

Watch the proceedings below:

Mosia also pointed out that the evidence suggested that Meyiwa was shot in the kitchen.

“Even when I did my follow up investigations on the exhibits, they led me to that,” he said.

“The kitchen is too small or confined [but] based on my reconstruction of the crime scene, my inference would be that the deceased could have had his back facing the door somewhere towards the centre of the kitchen.”

RELATED: Senzo Meyiwa trial: ‘Yoh! I am fed up with these lies’ – Witness insists there were intruders

The officer once again indicated that he did not see any blood droplets by the kitchen door.

“From where the deceased was standing to the door, what approximate distance would you attach to that?” Nxumalo asked.

However, state prosecutor Geaorge Baloyi interjected, saying it was an unfair question posed to Mosia since he was not a ballistic expert.

Going through pictures he explained how he collected the evidence using dry and wet swabs.

Bullet fragment

Mosia was further quizzed about the bullet fragment found at the crime scene.

The officer on Thursday told the court he did not spot the bullet that was later found on top of the kitchen counter behind glass jars by warrant officer Thobeka Mhlahlo.

Mosia also collected a walking stick and a hat as part of the exhibits.

He had also revealed that he found a bullet hole on the tile floor and a bullet hole at the back of the kitchen door.

The trial will continue on Monday.

NOW READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Police witness accused of leaving crime scene unattended