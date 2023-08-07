‘These dogs must be arrested’: Witness warned in Senzo Meyiwa trial

By Molefe Seeletsa

The presiding judge in the trial of the five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has called on a state witness to respect the court’s proceedings after his utterances to the accused.

Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala took the stand as the state’s seventh witness in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday to give evidence in the rebooted trial.

Madlala was one of six people in the Vosloorus home belonging to Kelly Khumalo’s mother when the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot during an alleged botched robbery on 26 October 2014.

Kelly’s younger sister, Zandile, their mother Ntombi Gladness Khumalo, Longwe Twala, and another of Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala were present in the house.

‘We are all adults here’

During court proceedings, Advocate Charles Mnisi, lawyer for accused number three Mthobisi Mncube, revealed Madlala allegedly made some utterances to the suspects during a brief adjournment.

Mnisi said the accused claimed Madlala pointed at them and shouted “aziboshwe lezinja” (These dogs must be arrested).

“They requested us to convey this message to the court, my Lord. What the court does about it, I don’t know,” he told Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.

The judge then warned Madlala to keep the proceedings decent.

“I know tempers may flare, but let’s control ourselves. We are all adults here, so let’s behave as such,” Mokgoatlheng said.

Testimony

Madlala earlier recounted his version of events the night Meyiwa died, telling the court the first intruder entered the house via the kitchen towards the sitting room and demanded phones and money.

The witness said the intruder, who had dreadlocks, had a firearm in his hand.

He said Twala then pushed the man carrying a gun and run out the door.

“That was a quick move. Everyone then stood up in the house. I remember the first person to flee was Kelly. She ran into a bedroom. I did not immediately stand up [but] there was some tussling which was taking place. That’s when I noticed the second person who was wearing a hoodie,” Madlala explained.

Madlala said Meyiwa pinned one of the intruders against the wall.

“Senzo grabbed the intruder’s upper arm and pinned him against the wall. I don’t want to say, second person. It is this person,” he said pointing to accused number, two Bongani Ntanzi, who was sitting in the dock.

The witness said he got involved in the tussle and hit Ntanzi in the face.

“After I threw a blow against him there was a gunshot that went off inside of the kitchen,” he said.

Watch the proceedings below:

Madlala said his ears started ringing as a result of the gunshot, he then ran into one of the rooms where Meyiwa’s child had woken because of the commotion.

“After a while, I could hear there weren’t those people in the house. People were normally talking now. I tried to open the door, but it didn’t open. I knocked on the door and shouted for them to open for me.

“I don’t know who the person was, but I think Mthokosizi opened the door for me. The door is not easy to be opened from the inside so he had to use a knife or spoon to open from the outside.

“When I got out of the bedroom, it appeared that people were startled by what had happened. I saw Senzo lying on his side between the couch and the TV stand.”

