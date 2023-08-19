Daily news update: Crime stats, dreadlocks row, Meyiwa murder evidence, and more

In today’s daily news update: Minister Cele shared the crime stats on Friday, and the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) shut down the Crowthorne Christian Academy after the dreadlocks row.

Meanwhile in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, warrant officer Thabo Mosia said it did not occur to him to collect some evidence from the house.

In today’s weather update, extreme fire risks is expected across five provinces in South Africa – full forecast here.

Murder and sex crimes down

There has been a decrease in the murder and sexual offences rate in the crime stats for the last quarter.

This was revealed by minister Bheki Cele and police service leadership during a briefing before Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee on Friday.

The data into crime trends in the country which covers April to June 2023. Photo: Saps

The data covers April to June 2023, and was presented by Police General Norman Sekhukhune.

OPINION: SA has become a nanny state

Every Sunday morning, after going to church of course, I settle down for my favourite weekly drama: The Eskom grid update.

Regular updates from Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa about Eskom are encouraging, but symptomatic of a nation in babysitting mode. Picture: GCIS

It is riveting stuff, to rival Days of Our Lives and Generations: The Legacy, and has made an engineer out of me.

I have joined the thousands of South Africans who have become the unofficial supervisor of Eskom and its ability to keep the lights on − and the position comes without the prestige or pay. My book won’t be called Three Years Inside Eskom but My Whole Life.

Dreadlocks row

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has shut down the Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand.

Crowthorne Christian Academy. Photo: Google Street View.

This comes after the department this week revealed that the school was operating illegally.

Crowthorne Christian Academy came under the spotlight after it barred a 13-year-old pupil because her dreadlocks violated the school’s new hair policy.

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Cop didn’t collect evidence

State witness, warrant officer Thabo Mosia, says he did not consider that some of the people in the house on the night that Senzo Meyiwa was killed could be suspects.

General view during the unveiling of Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone at Chesterville Cemetery on 10 November 2020 in Durban. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Mosia also admitted that he did not collect evidence from some parts of the Vosloorus home, belonging to Kelly Khumalo’s mother, where Meyiwa was shot in 2014.

The former constable was grilled by the defence during his cross-examination in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday.

Lotto jackpots: R174 million unclaimed

While many enjoy the thrill of playing the Lotto, winning the lottery is a feeling few get to experience. And yet, millions in Lotto jackpot prize money are yet to be claimed!

Winners with earnings over R50 000 are provided with free financial and trauma counselling, and all winnings are tax-free. Photo: iStock

Ithuba is calling on all players to check their tickets. Here’s what you need to know, and how to claim your money you’re one of the lucky millionaires.

The most recent big winner bagged R32.785,982.10 in the Lotto Plus 1 game (draw 2360), which took place on 16 August.

– Transnet CEO Portia Derby’s comments on trucking industry ‘taken out of context’

– Measles outbreak report: SA finally winning the battle – NICD

– Sars welcomes ConCourt judgment in Regiments matter

– Glimmer of hope: Koeberg Unit 1 on track to return to service in November

– Mystery of dead whales on KZN’s beaches explained

