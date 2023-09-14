Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence asks for time to go through over 700 photos

The murder trial will resume after a two-week recess.

Five accused men in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial leave the dock at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The trial of the five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa will only resume next month.

It was postponed yet again on Thursday to allow the defence to consult with their clients on photos they received from the state.

Court proceedings ended earlier than expected on Wednesday after the defence demanded the master copy of the disc that contained all the images downloaded from one of the accused’s phone when it was confiscated by the police.

The pictures presented to the court allegedly placed the accused in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014, the day Meyiwa was shot and killed.

Recess

On Thursday, state prosecutor, George Baloyi confirmed more than 700 images had been given to the defence.

However, they asked for a postponement to go through the evidence.

“We request that we be given the opportunity to further consult with our respective clients regarding the photos we have received,” defence counsel, Advocate Sipho Ramosepele told the court.

Baloyi said the state was not opposed to the defence’s request.

“We were due to adjourn tomorrow for recess. In any case, it doesn’t look like we would have finished with the witness tomorrow,” he said.

Judge Ratha Mokgatlheng agreed to postpone the trial to 2 October, considering the recess period.

“Mr [Sizwe] Zungu, unfortunately you shall have to return again,” the judge said.

Mokgatlheng also ordered the defence to consult their ballistics expert for the cross-examination of Lieutenant-Colonel Christian Mangena, who testified last month, to conclude.

Gun pictures

It was previously heard in court that images of the guns were found on accused three, Mthobisi Mncube’s phone.

One of the images was saved under the name “my killing machine“, while other pictures had ammunition, an axe and a panga.

According to Baloyi, accused two, Bongani Ntanzi and accused five, Fisokuhle Ntuli’s phones were also confiscated.

Ntuli’s lawyer, Advocate Zandile Mshololo requested she be provided with the downloads from her client’s phone as well.

Mshololo said: “So that we don’t have any other delays when we come back.”

“We placed on record yesterday that we will do that,” Baloyi responded.

The state has alleged Meyiwa was fatally shot in a botched robbery at the Vosloorus family home of his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Ntuli, Ntanzi, Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Mthokoziseni Maphisa are on trial for the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper’s murder.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicenced firearm, and possession of ammunition.

The suspects have pleaded not guilty.