‘He’s telling lies’ – Cop insists Senzo Meyiwa murder accused knew his relatives tried to kill him

A police officer was cross-examined by the defence in court on Monday.

Five accused men in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial stand in the dock at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

A state witness has insisted that relatives of one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial targeted him, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Monday.

Constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu was cross-examined by the defence after he testified last week that he was with all the accused in the trial on the day Meyiwa was killed.

The witness told the court that he ate braai meat and drank alcohol with the five men at a hostel in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

The police officer was visiting his brother’s son, Gwabini Zungu, at the time.

Zungu said he was suspicious since Sibiya and Mncube had firearms – a .38 special revolver and 9mm pistol – in their possession. His own state firearm was in Gwabini’s room.

Accused and witness related

Continuing with the cross-examination, Advocate Sipho Ramosepele, representing Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi, tested Zungu’s testimony.

“Is it still your assertion that accused two is your cousin?” Ramosepele asked, to which the witness agreed.

“I say that he is my cousin because by birth he is my family. I did mention that my grandmother is from the Ntanzi family and if it is that he is disputing from the Ntanzi family I wouldn’t know,” Zungu responded.

Ramosepele indicated that Ntanzi did not dispute his relation to Zungu because their fathers were cousins.

The advocate, however, said Ntanzi denies knowing Zungu, and saw him for the first time in court.

“Accused two says he hasn’t met you [and] he hasn’t grown up with you. In fact, he’s four years younger than you,” Ramosepele said.

The witness said one can only “accept” if they are rejected by relatives.

“When you said on Friday that you were withdrawing the question on whether we knew each other or as to where we grew up I even said thank you with regards to that and I also thought or accepted that accused two also welcomed that. I’m not sure if you are going back there. Yes, they were young, they are younger than me,” Zungu said.

Watch the proceedings below:

‘He is telling lies’

Ramosepele said both his clients deny that they were at the hostel on the fateful night.

“You testified that at some stage accused number one announced that Senzo Meyiwa is no more [but] because he was not there he denies that he uttered those words,” Ramosepele continued.

“I wouldn’t be able to say much if the one who said that was his copy,” Zungu replied.

The advocate pointed out that Ntanzi further denied changing hoodies on that night, but Zungu insisted that he did.

After lunch break, it was heard that Zungu called Sibiya after there was an attempt on his life because the suspects were related to the accused.

Zungu said he also called the investigating officer, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the same day.

“Accused number one doesn’t have any knowledge of people trying to kill you or you calling him for him to intervene,” Ramosepele said.

“He is telling lies,” the witness replied.

‘The homeboys’

Advocate Charles Mnisi, for accused three Mthobisi Mncube, questioned why Gwabini invited him to the hostel on the day Meyiwa was shot.

“He didn’t tell me why he wanted me there. He just told me he was with the homeboys…. as to what the occasion was I also wanted to know why was I called,” Zungu said.

Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicenced firearm, and possession of ammunition.

The suspects have pleaded not guilty.

