‘Why would I come and lie?’- Cop and lawyer clash over ‘hogwash’ in Senzo Meyiwa trial

The witness testified in court that he ate and drank alcohol with the accused on the day Meyiwa was killed.

Five accused men in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial stand in the dock at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

A state witness is adamant his testimony before the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was not littered with lies, after the defence grilled him in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

The trial resumed

The trial resumed after a two-week recess with the continuation of Constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu’s cross-examination.

The matter was adjourned last month in order to allow the defence to consult with their clients after receiving more than 700 photos downloaded from the accused’s phones.

The photos allegedly placed all the accused at a hostel in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014, the day Meyiwa was shot and killed.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper’s murder.

They have pleaded not guilty.

‘It’s nonsense’

On Monday, Mncube counsel advocate Charles Mnisi, disputed Zungu’s testimony he “partied” with the five men at the hostel on the day in question.

“I have got an instruction to tell you that your story or version that there was a jamboree or celebration at the hostel, where accused number three was also there, is just hogwash. It’s nonsense. It never happened or let me say [Mncube] wasn’t there,” Mnisi said.

Zungu insisted he ate and drank alcohol with the accused.

“They were there themselves. As depicted in this picture, it’s an indication that I was there,” the witness responded.

ALSO READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Accused went to traditional healer after ‘someone sustained injuries’ on the job

Mnisi told Zungu, who was visiting his brother’s son at the hostel, his evidence about a red Fiat Uno being used to travel to the bottle store to buy liquor was also fabricated.

The advocate said the vehicle was a hatchback VW Polo.

“I’m only asking you whether are you now saying this motor vehicle that you have all along been referring to as an Uno was actually not an Uno?” he asked.

To which Zungu replied: “Whether this was an Uno or Polo, I did not really take a look at it at the back, but as you can see the vehicle that is depicted in the picture is a red and smaller vehicle. That is the vehicle we were using.”

Watch the proceedings below:

Mnisi, however, pressed Zungu on the model of the car he had described.

“According your testimony, you drove in [the vehicle] from the hostel to [Spar] Tops… there were pictures taken in your presence and now you are saying you not so sure that it was an Uno.”

Zungu conceded that the car could have been a VW Polo, but also pointed out that the incident happened a long time ago.

“I did not have a closer look of the vehicle as to whether it was an Uno or Polo. I did not even know the owner of the vehicle. If you say it was not an Uno then I agree with you that it was not an Uno,” the witness said.

‘Pure lies’

Zungu also agreed with Mnisi the accused could behind the murder of Meyiwa because they were with him at the hostel on the day.

The witness previously testified that Sibiya, Ntanzi, and Mncube had left the hostel and later came back in the evening “in shock”.

He said Sibiya and Mncube had firearms.

“Is it correct that your testimony is only based on suspicion and speculation because of the funny way in which you saw accused number one, two and three running into Mr Gwabini’s room?” Mnisi asked.

“Ye,s that’s where my suspicions come from,” Zungu said.

The lawyer further said Mncube denied ever meeting Zungu, and accused him of telling the court “pure lies”.

“As old as I am, would I just decide to come to this court and lie?” Zungu responded.

Zungu later admitted that he did not know who or how Meyiwa was killed.

“I was not at the Khumalo’s house,” the witness said.

NOW READ: ‘He’s telling lies’ – Cop insists Senzo Meyiwa murder accused knew his relatives tried to kill him