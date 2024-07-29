Senzo Meyiwa trial: State wants to bring witness back to ‘clarify aspects’ of cellphone evidence

Some of the defence lawyers have indicated their intention to oppose the state’s application.

State Prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi is seen at Pretoria High Court on 15 September 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

The state in the Senzo Meyiwa trial plans to recall a witness to “clarify certain aspects” related to the cellphone records of the accused.

Vodacom forensic liaison supervisor Pinky Vythilingam wrapped up her evidence in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday, following the conclusion of her cross-examination.

Vythilingam faced rigorous questioning as she testified about the calls and cellphone movements of the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder.

Last week, the defence highlighted “discrepancies” between Vythilingam’s testimony and the cellphone data analysed by Colonel Lambertus Steyn.

Steyn, who is now retired, analysed cellphone data from both the accused and six individuals present in the Vosloorus house at the time of Meyiwa’s fatal shooting in 2014.

State wants witness recalled

Now, the state wants to recall Steyn to testify again.

“On Friday, we were asked as to how many witnesses do we have left to call and we indicated there is just a few witnesses.

“We intend to bring an application for one witness to be called and that’s Colonel Steyn just to clarify certain aspects that came up in the cross-examination of this witness,” state prosecutor, George Baloyi told the court on Monday.

Baloyi noted that Steyn is currently receiving medical treatment, so the witness may not be available this week and possibly into early next week.

The prosecutor requested Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng to have Brigadier Bongani Gininda return to the witness stand to testify in place of Steyn.

Additionally, ballistic experts are also scheduled to testify.

“The experts indicated when they were here in court that they will be busy today and tomorrow, which we cannot proceed for the next couple of days as Colonel Steyn is still indisposed.

“I have explained to my learned friends that we are going to request that the matter stand down until Monday for Colonel Steyn to recover.

“If he is not available then we will have to proceed with the evidence of Brigadier Gininda,” Baloyi explained.

Some of the defence lawyers have indicated their intention to oppose the state’s application to recall Steyn as the trial was adjourned until 5 August.

Steyn had previously testified that a SIM swap was performed on Meyiwa’s phone number and this, according to Vythilingam’s evidence, occurred the day after the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was killed.

Five men on trial

Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting Kelly Khumalo at her mother’s residence in Vosloorus, Gauteng, on 26 October 2014.

Khumalo ordered the hit on her former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, according to Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi’s confession statements.

Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition.

All five men have pleaded not guilty.

