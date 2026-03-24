Sexual assault scandal rocks Randburg Magistrate’s Court

Dinesh Nandkisoor handed himself over to the Randburg Police Station on Monday.

A regional court prosecutor based at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, who is accused of sexual assault, will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.

Dinesh Nandkisoor appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 23 March 2025.

Sexual assault

The allegations against Nandkisoor date back to 25 September 2025.

Nandkisoor handed himself over to the Randburg Police Station on Monday, 23 March 2026, where he was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual intimidation, two counts of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The State alleges that the victim was referred to the accused, a prosecutor, while seeking assistance with her brother’s case at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

“During a follow-up visit, the accused allegedly engaged in inappropriate and indecent conduct and attempted to compel her to engage in a sexual act. The following day, she reported the matter to a community leader, who accompanied her to confront the accused,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

“He denied the allegations but allegedly offered to withdraw her brother’s case if she did not report the incident.”

Court

Kganyago said the matter has been postponed to 30 March 2026 for a formal bail application.

“The accused remains in custody, and the State intends to oppose bail.”

Kganyago said the matter has been transferred to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court due to the accused’s proximity to staff members at the Randburg court.

Concerns

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has noted with concern Nandkisoor’s court appearance.

“The Ministry supports the work of law enforcement agencies and the National Prosecuting Authority in ensuring that the matter is properly investigated and prosecuted. Accountability remains essential to maintaining public confidence in the justice system,” said Kubayi’s spokesperson, Terrence Manase.

Manase said the Ministry will continue to monitor developments and “remains committed to upholding the integrity of the justice system and ensuring that justice is served.”