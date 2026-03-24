Former teacher found guilty of child abuse after 35-year wait for justice

WMACA founding director Miranda Jordan said the verdict affirms something the organisation has long advocated for.

The Wynberg Regional Court recently convicted former teacher Iain Wares for indecently assaulting a former pupil known by the pseudonym of Stephen.

The conviction marked a landmark moment for historical child abuse cases and reigniting calls for stronger accountability in delayed prosecutions.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) welcomed the guilty verdict on Monday, describing it as a decisive moment in a case defined by delay, denial and systemic resistance.

The court found that the state had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, affirming the survivor as a credible witness despite extensive cross-examination and repeated attempts by the defence to undermine his testimony.

The magistrate rejected the defence’s version of events, noting clear contradictions, including Wares’ denial of knowing the complainant despite evidence that he had taught and coached him.

Attempts to introduce unrelated labour matters were also dismissed.

A survivor’s 35-year wait finally acknowledged

For Stephen, the verdict carried the weight of decades.

“I have waited 35 years for this day. I am overwhelmed and have a sense of relief from the shame, anger and doubt that have been bottled up due to this teacher’s abuse, which he left me with. I can now prioritise my healing and peace for my family,” he said.

He also credited WMACA’s involvement as pivotal to the outcome.

“I truly am grateful for the WMACA advocacy team’s steadfast support, belief in my truth and guiding me through this criminal trial.

“I do not think a guilty verdict would have materialised without the WMACA advocacy teams’ tireless support, expertise regarding child abuse and patients with the legal due process,” Stephen added.

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Conviction signals that survivor testimony carries weight

WMACA founding director Miranda Jordan said the verdict affirms something the organisation has long advocated for.

“This conviction is a powerful affirmation that survivors matter and that their voices can prevail, even after decades,” she said.

“The conviction reinforces a critical legal principle: that the passage of time does not erode truth and that credible, consistent survivor testimony holds decisive evidentiary weight.”

Jordan was firm that the court must now follow through.

“We now look to the court to impose a sentence that reflects the seriousness of these crimes. There can be no leniency for this level of abuse,” she said.

WMACA calls for maximum sentencing and extradition

WMACA has been unequivocal that the conviction must translate into meaningful incarceration.

The organisation stressed that age, delay, or jurisdictional complexity cannot mitigate sustained abuse against a child and that proportional justice requires a sentence reflecting both the severity and the pattern of harm.

The organisation also called for Wares to be extradited and to face the full weight of justice.

Pre-sentencing proceedings are scheduled for 13 May 2026.

The organisation has committed to standing alongside Stephen and his family while maintaining pressure on outstanding accountability processes.

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