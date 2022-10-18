Soweto tavern shooting: Suspects claim to be assaulted in custody as case postponed

Citizen Reporter

The case against the five suspects arrested in connection with the Soweto tavern shooting has been postponed to next month.

The five men returned to the dock in the Orlando Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

During the court proceedings, the legal representatives for accused one, two and three alleged that their clients have been assaulted by police while in custody.

ALSO READ: Police investigate the shooting of a patron at a popular drinking spot

After the state requested a postponement, the matter was then adjourned until 8 November, to finalise the charge sheet.

The magistrate ordered that the accused – who are facing 19 counts of murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice – remain in custody.

Families of the victims of the #NomzamoTavernshooting have once again packed the court.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/srHrdZMo6p— Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) October 18, 2022

On 10 July, a group of armed men allegedly arrived in a Toyota Quantum and opened fire at patrons of Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, Orlando.

The gunmen used an AK47 and pistols leaving 16 people dead.

According to Police Minister Bheki Cele, more than 130 empty cartridges were found at the crime scene.

Police believe the shooting was linked to illegal mining and cable theft in the area.

Two suspects were initially arrested by crime Intelligence officers in Johannesburg and the Northern Cape last month.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane previously indicated that two of the suspects were South Africans and the other three were Lesotho nationals, adding that more arrests were imminent.

WATCH #NomzamoShooting outside court family members of the victims are angry and shout at law enforcement officials that are escorting the accused. They are also swearing at the accused. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/rbomFmgZ1E— Silindelo Masikane (@Sli_Masikane) October 18, 2022

Pietermaritzburg shooting

In another tavern shooting which took place in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in July, four people died and eight others were left wounded.

Two armed men stormed into Samkelisiwe tavern in Sweetwaters and randomly opened fire on patrons, before fleeing the scene.

Police arrested two people in connection to the shooting and added two others at a later stage.

The four men have already appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates’ Court, facing several charges including four charges of murder, eight of attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms.

They previously abandoned their bail applications.

The accused – Bonginkosi Zaca, Thembelani Malevu, Melizwe Mjwara and Sabelo Mabaso – are currently in custody and will return to court on 23 November, after their case was postponed for further investigations.

NOW READ: Three dead, six injured in Kagiso shooting