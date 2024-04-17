Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s death still under investigation, police say [VIDEO]

Markus Jooste succumbed to a gunshot wound after he allegedly shot himself at his luxury mansion in the seaside town of Hermanus.

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste testified in Parliament on the Steinhoff debacle on 5 September 2018. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Western Cape police have told The Citizen that the death of late former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is still under investigation and refuted claims that they are withholding information on the matter.

This comes after it was reported that police allegedly refused to provide details of the probe into Jooste’s death.

The 63-year-old Jooste succumbed to a gunshot wound after he allegedly shot himself at his luxury mansion in the seaside town of Hermanus last month.

The Citizen sent a series of questions to Western Cape police in connection with Jooste’s apparent suicide.

“The death inquest case docket with regards to the death of Markus Jooste is still under investigation, and there are no new developments to report at this stage.

“The Saps have not been withholding information whatsoever. The death of Markus Jooste was confirmed and police attended to the incident. The death inquest is still underway and the outcome will be determined by the Department of Justice once the death inquest hearing has been concluded,” said Colonel Andrè Traut.

Traut said that issues concerning pathologists, hospitals, and mortuaries were best addressed by the Department of Health.

Information

Jooste’s family has also been mum and have not shared any information on his death or funeral arrangements.

The Citizen contacted the Health Department but there was no response. The comments will be added to the story once received.

The Department of Justice told The Citizen there was no update on the case at the moment.

Fraud scheme

Last month, Rob Rose, author of Steinheist, said the Hawks should reconsider whom to hold accountable in Jooste’s fraud investigation following his death by suicide.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) slapped Jooste with a R475 million fine and labelled him the “mastermind” of the grand fraud scam saying he’d “intentionally lied” at every turn, and had damaged confidence in South Africa’s stock market.

Rose said he did not expect Jooste to take his own life.

“I thought he was a guy who would fight this particular case to the end. I suppose there was a sense of things were closing in on him, but still it’s very unexpected.”

Rose said Jooste was taking a lot of information to the grave.

