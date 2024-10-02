Simelane under investigation over VBS ‘loan’? – Hawks refuse to confirm

The investigation into the VBS-related case is still ongoing.

The Hawks have dismissed claims that they are investigating a case against Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembi Simelane, in relation to her controversial Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank-linked “loan”.

Simelane has been facing increasing pressure to step down due to her alleged involvement in the VBS scandal.

ActionSA has filed criminal charges against the minister, accusing her of violating the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca) and committing the common law crime of forgery.

Hawks on Simelane -VBS reports

On Wednesday, the Hawks refuted media reports that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) was conducting an investigation into Simelane.

“We wish to refute this statement as incorrect and misleading as it is not within the policy of the Hawks to confirm individuals that are subject to any investigation so as to protect the integrity of our investigation,” Hawks spokesperson, Nomthandazo Mbambo said in a statement.

“What we can confirm at this stage is that ActionSA has registered a case relating to VBS matter and that great strides have already been made by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation in the investigation of various legs relating to VBS which has since resulted in arrests and convictions, while other individuals are on trial.”

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa avoids public comment on Simelane’s VBS controversy

Mbambo stated that the investigation into the VBS-related case was still ongoing and that more arrests were expected.

“But we cannot and will not confirm investigation into a particular individual until they have been brought before the court of law,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry has noted ActionSA’s decision to file charges against Simelane.

“The ministry believes laying criminal charges is the appropriate route whenever there are suspicions of unlawful conduct. An investigation will allow the matter to finally reach its logical conclusion.

“Because the matter is now subject to a police investigation, the minister will not be responding to media enquiries until the matter has been concluded,” the ministry’s statement reads.

MINISTRY OF JUSTICE AND CONSTITUTIONAL DEVELOPMENT



Republic of South Africa



MEDIA STATEMENT



01 October 2024



MINISTRY OF JUSTICE TAKES NOTE OF MEDIA REPORTS OF CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST MINISTER SIMELANE pic.twitter.com/mJVn3BS8sZ — The DoJ & CD (@DOJCD_ZA) October 1, 2024

Hawks raids VBS-linked municipality

Last month, the Hawks executed a search-and-seizure warrant on Simelane’s former personal assistant at the Polokwane Municipality offices in Limpopo to collect evidence as part of the ongoing investigation into VBS Bank.

The raid took place after Simelane appeared before Parliament, where she admitted to receiving a “commercial loan” of R575 600 from Gundo Wealth Solutions.

READ MORE: ‘ANC will decide whether I must step aside or step down,’ says Simelane

The company was accused of facilitating illegal investments of R349 million from the Polokwane Municipality into the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank between 2016 and 2017.

Gundo Wealth Solutions is owned by Ralliom Razwinane, who is currently on trial for fraud, corruption and money laundering for his role in the collapse of VBS.

Simelane’s coffee shop

Simelane used the funds to open a coffee shop in Sandton.

The minister claimed she was unaware the loan was sourced from VBS money and explained that she took the loan due to difficulties in obtaining financing from traditional banks.

She has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that she repaid the full loan amount, including interest, in three instalments.

There have been growing calls for Simelane to resign to ensure that the VBS investigations can proceed without interference.

NOW READ: ‘I don’t have a choice to be investigated or not’ over VBS loan – Simelane