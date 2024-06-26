Steinhoff Ex-CFO released on R150k bail months after CEO’s death

La Grange’s lawyer said he intends to engage with the process, without giving further comment to the media.

Steinhoff International Holdings ex-chief financial officer Ben La Grange during a joint meeting about the retailer’s accounting scandal in Parliament on August 29, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. la Grange said that he was not aware of irregularities at the retailer and only found out about any wrongdoing just a few days before the crisis erupted. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais)

The former chief financial officer of collapsed South African retailer Steinhoff International Holdings NV appeared in court Wednesday, three months after his ex-boss died by alleged suicide when he was told to hand himself over to police.

Ben la Grange appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court alongside former legal head Stehan Grobler, who was in court for a second time.

La Grange was released on R150 000 bail.

ALSO READ: Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s death still under investigation, police say [VIDEO]

He previously said he was working with authorities as they investigated questionable transactions at the company that owned Conforama in France and Mattress Firm in the US. La Grange’s lawyer said he intends to engage with the process, without giving further comment.

One of the lead suspects

The National Prosecuting Authority and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in March secured arrest warrants for Markus Jooste, the ex-chief executive officer of the retailer, and Grobler. The two men were named as the lead suspects involved in Steinhoff’s 2017 collapse.

Jooste allegedly took his own life on March 21, after being notified of the arrest warrants, the agencies said.

La Grange, 49, was fined R2 million ($110,000) by South Africa’s main stock exchange in 2022 for violating listing rules. This primarily related to a handwritten document that was given to him by Jooste, and from which La Grange was told to generate a €23.5 million ($25.1 million) invoice.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Markus Jooste ‘would have been the golden goose for the Hawks’

While La Grange was not aware the income was false at the time, he didn’t use necessary due care and skill, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange said when levying the fine.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here