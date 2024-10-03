WATCH: Man caught on camera faking disability, allegedly ‘defrauding’ Sassa

A whistleblower who is the alleged scammer's relative reported that the man was 'fit and able'.

A scammer was caught in 4k on video in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, after allegedly faking disability to receive financial benefits from motorists and the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The footage, obtained by Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), has raised concerns about the integrity of the disability grant system.

There are two videos depicting the man’s contradictory disability. In the first video, the man is seen standing in the middle of an intersection road using crutches for balance while asking motorists for money.

In the second video, the same man is seen holding the crutches in one hand while hurriedly walking away.

According to Rusa, a whistleblower who happens to be the alleged scammer’s relative reported that the man was “fit and able” as displayed in the two videos.

Eligibility criteria for disability grant

To qualify for the disability grant, applicants must meet specific requirements.

These include being a South African citizen, refugee, or permanent resident, being between 18 and 59 years old, having a permanent or severe disability, not being cared for in a state institution, and meeting the means test (income and asset assessment).

According to the Sassa website, when applying for the grant, the disability should acutely render the applicant unable to work for over six months.

Furthermore, one should not be receiving any other social grant and not be cared for in a state institution.

Application process and required documentation

Applicants seeking to access the disability grant must provide various documents.

They can either apply online or in person.

The required documents include an identity document, a medical assessment report completed by a registered medical practitioner, proof of income and assets, proof of residency, and a completed application form available at Sassa offices or online.

“Applicants must provide accurate personal details. Do not falsify information as this constitutes fraud,” the Sassa website reads.

A medical assessment report plays a vital role in determining eligibility for the disability grant.

According to Sassa, this report must be completed by a registered medical practitioner and detail the nature and extent of the disability.

It must also confirm the applicant’s functional limitations and specify the duration of the disability.

“The report cannot be outdated. Sassa requires assessments conducted within the past 3 months.

“[It should also] indicate the expected minimum duration the disability will persist before recovery or re-evaluation.”

Verification processes under scrutiny

The Verulam incident highlights concerns about Sassa’s verification processes.

The Citizen has reached out to Sassa for comment on the consequences of disability fraud and measures in place to prevent such cases.

This article will be updated once the comment is received.

Consequences of disability fraud

Those found guilty of defrauding Sassa face severe consequences.

These include cancellation of benefits, repayment of improperly received funds, and potential prosecution.

Such measures aim to deter fraudulent activities and protect legitimate beneficiaries.