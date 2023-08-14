Suspects bust for stealing R8 000 in coins in CIT heist remanded in custody

By Faizel Patel

Three of the four suspects arrested in connection with a brazen cash-in-transit (CIT) heist, where R8 000 in coins were stolen, have been remanded in custody.

Mosu Bheki Ngwenyama, Ally Obby Ebrahim and Lawrence Lubisi appeared in the Malelane Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

They are facing two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of explosives, malicious damage to property and conspiracy to commit crime.

Court appearance

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the fourth suspect was taken in for questioning.

Nyuswa did not confirm if any of the suspects was a teacher.

“Only three appeared, the other one was taken in for questioning but could not be linked. All of them are remanded for a formal bail application.”

Nyuswa said the state will be opposing bail.

“They are facing various charges which are also serious. The matter is postponed to 23 August 2023.”

The suspects were arrested on Friday, 11 August 2023, after they rammed their Mercedes Benz C Class into an armoured vehicle.

ALSO READ: Teacher among suspects bust for stealing R8K in coins in CIT heist

Heist

The armoured vehicle belonging to Fidelity was travelling from Malelane towards Tonga, about 15km from the N4 highway.

“The two vehicles which were used during the CIT robbery were recovered at a safe house in Schoemansdal and four suspects were arrested. Information is being followed and further successes are expected,” said police spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi

Warning

The Mpumalanga head of the Hawks, Major-General Nicholas Gerber, sent a warning to criminals who target cash vans.

“The Hawks are not alone in this fight, we are squeezing the space where these suspects are operating. We have made serious impact over the past couple of weeks. We will not rest. This is a collaborative effort and the strategy is bearing excellent results in a short space of time.”

Gerber urged anyone with more information that can lead to the whereabouts of other suspects to contact their nearest police station.

ALSO READ: Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Mpumalanga church robbed