Teacher among suspects bust for stealing R8K in coins in CIT heist

A Mpumalanga teacher is reportedly among four people arrested in connection with a brazen cash-in-transit heist where R8 000 in coins were stolen.

The armoured vehicle (AV) of Fidelity was travelling from Malelane towards Tonga, about 15km from the N4 highway when it was attacked by a gang of criminals.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the armoured vehicle was rammed by a Mercedes Benz C Class, lost control and overturned.

“The AV was bombed and approximately R8 000 in coins were stolen. This cash was destined for a business in Tonga.”

Arrests

Sekgotodi said a team comprising the Hawks provincial detectives, Bomb Disposal and other law enforcement agencies including private security companies engaged the suspects.

“The two vehicles which were used during the CIT robbery were recovered at a safe house in Schoemansdal and four suspects were arrested. Information is being followed and further successes are expected.”

While the Sowetan reported that a teacher was among those arrested, Sekgotodi said details of the arrests will be shared when the suspects appear in the Malelane Magistrates Court on Monday.

“That will be confirmed in court.”

Mpumalanga Education spokesperson Jasper Zwana told the paper he could only get a report if a teacher was involved in the robbery on Monday.

The Mpumalanga head of the Hawks, Major-General Nicholas Gerber has conveyed his gratitude to the multi-disciplinary team tasked with preventing and investigating the cash-in-transit heist.

Warning

Gerber warned criminals who target cash vans.

“The Hawks are not alone in this fight, we are squeezing the space where these suspects are operating. We have made serious impact over the past couple of weeks. We will not rest. This is a collaborative effort and the strategy is bearing excellent results in a short space of time.”

Gerber urged anyone with more information which can lead to the whereabouts of the other suspects to contact their nearest police station.

