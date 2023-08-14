Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Mpumalanga church robbed

By Faizel Patel

Mpumalanga police are investigating a robbery that took place at a church founded by self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Members of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) founded by the controversial pastor were robbed at gunpoint on Saturday, 12 August at about 9.30pm.

Robbery

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said about 10 members of the church’s Kamhlushwa branc were gathered for a night vigil when they were robbed by a group of suspects.

“While waiting for other members to arrive, three robbers armed with handguns stormed the church and robbed members of an undisclosed amount of cash, 14 cellphones, personal bank cards, church’s bank card and further demanded the personal identification numbers (PINs).

“The suspects further robbed the congregants’ two vehicle keys, and managed to flee the scene with one of the robbed white VW Polo Vivo which was later found abandoned at Mzinti, about 7 kilometres from the church,” said Mohlala.

Mohlala said the Saps boss in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has mobilised a team of investigators to work on the case.

“The general said Mpumalanga police will never allow criminals to walk freely and promised to get those behind the robbery behind bars soon,” said Mohlala.

Escape

Bushiri and his wife Mary fled to Malawi after violating their South African bail conditions. They were charged with fraud, theft, and money laundering in 2020 involving more than R100 million.

The self-proclaimed prophet had accumulated at least five warrants of arrest while he was still under investigation for the rape of multiple members of his Enlightened Church Gathering church.

In May, the South African government confirmed that a delegation of its top law enforcement officials travelled to Malawi to participate in the extradition hearing for the two fugitives.

Malawi received the formal extradition request for Bushiri and his wife from the South African government on 5 December 2021.

