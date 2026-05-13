‘I am a man of God,’ says taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni as former NDPP slams NPA

Advocate Shaun Abrahams is representing the taxi boss in court.

Taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni has denied any involvement after his initial appearance in court over a multimillion-rand extortion case.

Sibanyoni appeared on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga alongside co-accused Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza.

The trio faces charges of extortion and two counts of money laundering after being arrested by members of the South African Police Service (Saps) a day earlier.

It is alleged that the accused extorted money, reportedly R2 million, from a businessman over a prolonged period, prompting the victim to open a case at the Kwaggafontein police station in 2025.

The police are still pursuing a fourth suspect believed to be connected to the matter.

Joe Sibanyoni maintains innocence

Addressing the media from inside the courtroom, Sibanyoni appeared calm after spending the night in custody.

“I’m feeling alright. We preach you know? I am now preaching in prison,” he said.

“I’m not involved with this case. For now, I am preaching because there are prisoners in jail and in court.

“We are continuing with the word of God. It’s just time for me to preach in jail. That’s it,” the taxi boss continued.

When pressed on whether he maintains his innocence, Sibiyanoni responded: “I am a man of God.”

State seeks postponement

The state requested a postponement instead of proceeding with the bail application.

“It would be in the interests of justice for this matter to be given a seven day postponement so that we can gather the necessary and sufficient evidence to assist the court during these proceedings,” the prosecutor told the court during Wednesday’s proceedings.

However, Sibanyoni’s legal representative, former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams, opposed the delay, stating that the defence was ready to proceed with bail.

The case is continuing.

Prior to the hearing, Abrahams criticised the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), accusing it of failing to engage with the defence legal team.

“They have ignored our telephone calls, the investigating officer switched off his telephone, and the Director of Public Prosecutions didn’t come back to us.

“We are not happy with the game they are playing,” he told reporters outside the court.

He further described the situation as “unacceptable” from a “professional and collegial perspective”.

“The NPA has been completely quiet; completely silent,” Abrahams remarked.

Attempted hit

Sibanyoni, a prominent figure in the taxi industry, has been mentioned several times at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

He has also been linked to alleged underworld figures, including tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, said to be associated with the so-called “Big Five” cartel.

Matlala, who is currently in custody, is facing an attempted murder charge related to a 10 August 2022 shooting incident in Centurion, in which Sibanyoni was reportedly targeted.

According to reports, the taxi boss sustained two gunshot wounds to the stomach after shots were fired from a white BMW at the Centurion Golf and Country Club estate.