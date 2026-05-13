Police find R100m drug lab on North West farm – 4 of 11 suspects are Mexican

A woman was also arrested in connection with the crystal meth laboratory found on a farm

An intelligence operation dismantled a massive drug manufacturing facility on a North West farm on Wednesday morning, uncovering narcotics with an estimated street value of R100 million.

Police arrested11 suspects, with national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe saying they include four Mexican nationals and one woman.

The operation involved Crime Intelligence, the organised crime investigation unit, the national intervention unit (NIU) and the Hawks.

Some of the suspects that were arrested after police raided a North West farm and discovered a crystal meth laboratory. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Drug lab found on farm

Acting North West Police Commissioner Ryno Naidoo said police raided the farm after community members alerted them to strange smells coming from the property.

“They conducted an investigation over a couple of days, verified what was happening, and it was decided then last night that they should proceed with a search warrant,” said Naidoo.

He said police officers discovered a crystal meth laboratory on the farm and a large amount of chemicals.

Police also found a gold processing plant, with gold processing materials.

Some of the suspects that were arrested after police raided a North West farm and discovered a crystal meth laboratory. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Fight against crime

Meanwhile, Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, praised the multi-disciplinary team for the breakthrough.

Dimpane emphasised that this success is a testament to the police’s unwavering stance against the narcotics trade.