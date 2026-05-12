JUST IN: Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni arrested in Mpumalanga

Sibanyoni is allegedly linked to underworld figures, including Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed that three people have been arrested, with one of those believed to be taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

Saps spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the arrests in Mpumalanga to The Citizen on Tuesday morning.

Charges

While charges are yet to be confirmed, Sibanyoni has been allegedly linked to underworld figures, including Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, with allegations that Matlala attempted to murder the taxi boss in Centurion in 2022.

*This is a developing story.