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JUST IN: Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni arrested in Mpumalanga

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

1 minute read

12 May 2026

08:14 am

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Sibanyoni is allegedly linked to underworld figures, including Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

JUST IN: Taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni arrested in Mpumalanga

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The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed that three people have been arrested, with one of those believed to be taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

Saps spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the arrests in Mpumalanga to The Citizen on Tuesday morning.

Charges

While charges are yet to be confirmed, Sibanyoni has been allegedly linked to underworld figures, including Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, with allegations that Matlala attempted to murder the taxi boss in Centurion in 2022.

*This is a developing story.

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arrest corruption Murder South African Police Service (SAPS) taxi Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

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