By Cornelia Le Roux

6 Jun 2024

‘Out of a horror movie’: Children discover woman’s body with ‘face peeled off’

Pietermaritzburg police are investigating the brutal murder of a woman whose face was ‘peeled off’ and her sensory organs removed.

Pietermaritzburg woman murdered face peeled off body found

A group of children discovered the body of a woman in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, 6 May 2024. Picture: Supplied

In what has been described as something “out of a horror movie”, the body of a middle-aged woman whose facial skin, eyes, ears and nose have been removed was found by a group of children in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday afternoon.

The traumatised children made the gruesome discovery while they were playing in the street after school.

According to Mi7 National Group spokesperson Collin David, a resident contacted the security company’s control room about a woman’s body found among shrubbery on the verge outside their property.

Grim find: Kids stumble across body of murdered woman

“It is believed a group of young children, aged between eight and 10 years old, were playing in the street when they spotted a lifeless body on the roadside and reported it to residents.”

“Mi7 National Group’s advanced life support rapid response unit, as well as armed response teams, were immediately dispatched. They arrived at a scene described as ‘out of a horror movie’, where a middle-aged woman was found dead,” said David.

ALSO READ: ‘Murdered and dismembered’: Was kidnapped Mooi River couple killed for muti?

Victim’s face ‘peeled off’, sensory organs removed

“Judging by the wounds, it is believed that the woman was the victim of a heinous crime. However, the autopsy and police investigation will be relied upon to confirm this.

“Her face was ‘peeled’ off and her sensory organs purposefully removed. It is believed that her body was dumped there,” David told The Witness.

“Mi7 teams worked quickly to secure the crime scene until police arrived, and provided emotional support to the children who came across the deceased,” he added.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said investigations are under way.

NOW READ: Muti murders in SA: Has Joslin Smith fallen prey to ‘occult economy’?

