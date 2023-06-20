‘Slaying us from behind bars’: Thabo Bester’s R23K designer jersey has Tweeps silent crying

By Xanet Scheepers

Convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, soared to the top of the Twitter trends list on Tuesday morning.

Not because of the crimes he committed, or the conniving prison escape that will go down in South Aftican history, but rather for the clothes he wore during his virtual court appearance.

Bester, and his alleged girlfriend and accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who is also quite a fashionable prisoner, appeared alongside seven other suspects in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Bester, who appeared virtually from the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Tshwane had tongues wagging on social media when he appeared on screen ready to attend Paris Fashion Week in his black and white Louis Vuitton designer sweater.

It didn’t take long for Twitter detectives to hunt down the price of Bester’s prison outfit, which costs a whopping R22 999,65, according to the Luis Vuitton UK website.

The Monogram Bandana Crewneck designer sweater is currently unavailable on the website, but buyers can register to get notified when the sought-after clothing item is available again.

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana rocking prison fashion

During a virtual court appearance in May, social media also went on a rant crying ‘special treatment’ when Dr Nandipha appeared for her virtual court appearance, makeup neatly done, earrings decorating her ear lobes, hair neatly pulled back in a fashionable pony tail.

Tweeps were still commenting on how Dr Nandipha looked like she was patiently waiting for a teams meeting with her colleagues to start during her virtual appearance, when Bester appeared on screen in a Burberry Hoodie that left several netizens in tears at the price tag, which cost a whopping R18 996,27.

Explaining the criminal duo’s fashionable presentations, the Department of Correctional Services told SABC News back in May that those who are accused and haven’t been sentenced have access to their belongings when attending court.

The explanations behind Dr Nandipha’s make-up and hair was that there are salon services in prison, run by inmates, which are part of training programmes.

The best social media reactions to Thabo Bester’s latest fashion look

Why is this guy not wearing prison wear because now he is wearing the guards entire salary, no wonder he managed to convince them to assist him to escape. They want the life he is living knowing they can't afford it on their salary. This guy still have so much power and it's fdup— Colored Bae 😍 (@SeanJohn051) June 20, 2023

How sure are we, that he is actually still in Prison?? pic.twitter.com/VT1Ol34eZH— tshwarelo |🏆🏆🏆| (@_tshwarelo04) June 20, 2023

If these are the new prison Fits I gotta say LV went to work

Gent rocking a jersey that cost 20k



Are we sure he's still in prison or is he in Cele's office having breakfast 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YUBmjS4qMS— Lux (@DlaminiLux) June 20, 2023

He's slaying us from behind bars. pic.twitter.com/qG8L5H3Vd6— TaTo Wa Mababu (@vspazierganger) June 20, 2023