Thabo Bester escape: One of three ex-G4S employees granted bail

One of the three former G4S officials linked to the escape of convicted rapist and murdered Thabo Bester has been granted bail.

The state opposed bail for the other two accused in the matter.

The former G4S prison officials Thabang Mier (37), Joel Makhetha (47) and Moeketsi Ramolula (47) appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The trio are facing several charges, including corruption, violation of a body, and aiding and abetting.

Bail

Mier was released on R10 000 bail, while Makhetha and Ramolula have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance – on 11 July for a formal bail application.

The magistrate warned Mier that he may not contact witnesses and must hand over his passport.

Mier is also not allowed to leave Mangaung without informing the investigating officer and must report once a week to the Kopanong Police Station between 8am and 4pm.

The state confirmed the trio has no prior convictions.

Police said the accused were arrested on Monday night (26 June) at their homes in Bloemfontein.

Other accused

They are part of a group of 12 arrested for helping the Facebook rapist escape.

Last month, nine suspects appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court facing multiple charges related to Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year, after he faked his death.

The co-accused included the convict’s alleged girlfriend and accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti (Motenyane John) Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen, and Integriton CCTV technician Teboho James Lipholo and Zanda Moyo.

Moyo is accused of assisting Magudumana to claim Katlego Bereng’s body from the Bloemfontein government mortuary, under the pretext of being his brother.

Bereng’s body, which was found burnt in cell 35 at the MCC is believed to have been used as a decoy in the escape of Bester in May last year.

Sekeleni and Nastassja Jansen are both out on R10 000 bail.

Bester escape

Bester and his lover Magadumana were arrested on 7 April 2023, about 10km out of Arusha in Tanzania, after fleeing the hotel they were staying in.

They were arrested alongside a Mozambican called Zacharia Alberto, believed to be the driver who helped them cross different borders during their escape.

