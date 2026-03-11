Chiefs have two suspended for Durban City clash

Amakhosi will be desperate to avoid a fourth Betway Premiership defeat on the spin.

Kaizer Chiefs will be without defender Aden McCarthy and defensive midfielder Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa as Amakhosi host Durban City in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs in trouble

Both are suspended after picking up a fourth yellow card in Chiefs’ 1-0 loss at Richards Bay in their last match on March 3.

That was Chiefs’ third Premiership loss in a row, as their season has imploded, prompting fans to march on the Amakhosi Village last weekend, calling for the removal of co-head coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

Chiefs certainly need to start winning again consistently, if they are to have any chance of meeting sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr’s ambitions to reach next season’s Caf Champions League.

Amakhosi would need to finish in the top two in the Premiership, and currently sit some 17 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and 14 points behind second-placed Orlando Pirates.

McCarthy has been one of the bright spots for Chiefs this season, but Amakhosi can at least welcome back centre back Zitha Kwinika for the visit of Durban City. Kwinika was suspended for Chiefs’ visit to Richards Bay.

Will Angolan defender Inacio Miguel be fit again to partner Kwinika? Miguel had to be pulled from the starting line-up at the last minute against Richards Bay, forcing Bradley Cross to play out of position at centre back.

Rushwin Dortley has begun full training again with Chiefs, but it remains to be seen when management think the 23 year-old is ready to feature, having not played for over a year following knee surgery.

Durban City’s recent successes

Durban City are currently two points clear of Chiefs in the Premiership table, though Amakhosi do have two games in hand. The KZN side are unbeaten since the end of January, and last weekend beat Golden Arrows on penalties to move into the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup.

City have had their issues on the touchline, with Gavin Hunt sacked in December. Hunt was replaced by Sinethemba Badela but he lasted just three matches before being replaced by assistant coach Pitso Dladla.

The side have also recently parted ways with technical director and former Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp.