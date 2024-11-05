Another accused in R172m University of Fort Hare fraud case released on R50k bail

The Fort Hare fraud and corruption case returns to court in 2025.

General view of the University of Fort Hare (UFH) entrance in Alice, Eastern Cape. Picture: Supplied/University of Fort Hare

Businessman Raymond Andrew Patel, implicated in the R172 million fraud and corruption scandal at the University of Fort Hare (UFH), has been granted bail following his arrest over the weekend.

Patel appeared in the Dikeni (formerly Alice) Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape, where he was granted bail set at R50 000 after a brief appearance on Monday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Patel’s company, which allegedly provided human resources services to UFH, is accused of paying kickbacks to university employees.

The state alleges that after securing a R3.6 million tender, Patel paid R1.6 million in kickbacks to UFH staff.

“Patel is yet another service provider added to the list of UFH employees, service providers and their entities charged with fraud and corruption,” Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said in a statement.

The 64-year-old will appear alongside his co-accused in the dock when the case returns to court on 31 March 2025.

University of Fort Hare fraud and corruption case

In April, 15 suspects — among them Anwar Khan, the former bodyguard of slain musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes — were arrested by a police national task team investigating alleged corruption at the UFH, which has reportedly led to multiple murders and attempted murders.

Khan was granted bail set at R200 000, while Sarga Burger, Gosain van der Haar, Anna Smith, Paul Tladi, Lucrecia Davids, Mbulelo Gingcana, Nkateko Mawila, Nozuko Mabombo, Thamsanqa Sonjica, Craig Retief, Bradley Conradie, and Nthabiseng Makhoba each received R50 000 bail.

Businessman Justin Peter King, accused of using his cash loan business to provide cash payments as bribes to UFH employees, was also released on R50 000 bail.

Only two accused — Isaac Plaatjies, UFH’s director of investigations and vetting services, and his co-accused, Terrence Joubert — remain in custody.

The accused, nine of whom were UFH employees and the rest service providers and business associates, allegedly colluded to award university contracts in exchange for kickbacks and other benefits.

“The total amount of funds paid by UFH to the service providers is more than R172 million, with the bulk of it allegedly finding its way to the pockets of the accused university employees.

“The conclusion of these tenders was allegedly preceded by violent acts at UFH,” Tyali explained.

University of Fort Hare murders

Plaatjies, the alleged mastermind behind the UFH corruption scandal, has been in custody since his arrest last November.

He faces charges related to the murders of Richard Mboneli Vesele, the bodyguard of UFH vice-chancellor Sakhele Buhlungu, and Petrus Roets, the university’s former fleet manager.

Vesele and Roets were fatally shot in January 2023 and May 2022, respectively.

In addition to Plaatjies, nine others are accused in this separate case, including Bongani Peter, Sicelo Mbulawa, Wanini Khuza, Mthobisi Khanyile, Mthobisi Dlamini, Lindokuhle Manjati, Zimele Chiliza, Phelisa Nkonyeni, and Thamsanqa Mgotyana.

The suspects collectively face charges of two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, reckless discharge of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

They are also accused of the attempted murders of Buhlungu and deputy vice-chancellor Renuka Vithal.

Additionally, Peter, Mbulawa, and Khuza face fraud charges.

Bail has been granted for some of the accused, with Nkonyeni released on R50 000, Chiliza on R100 000, and Mbulawa on R75 000.