Fort Hare’s head of investigations joins murder accused

Fort Hare's head of investigations and vetting, Isaac Plaatjies, becomes the 10th person to be arrested in Fort Hare's murder case.

A 10th person has been arrested and charged in the murder and attempted murder case at the University of Fort Hare. Photo: Supplied/University of Fort Hare

A 10th parson has been arrested and charged in the murder and attempted murder cases at the University of Fort Hare (UFH), and the latest is the university’s director responsible for investigations and vetting services.

The national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, confirmed on Monday that Isaac Plaatjies was arrested last week.

He made a brief appearance at Alice Magistrate’s Court on Monday and will join the other accused on Tuesday.

The arrests

Below is a breakdown of the arrests made so far by the police’s task team:

In April this year, five suspects were arrested and charged for all these cases.

• Bongani Peter, chief operating transport officer for the university.

• Wanini Khuza, a retired supervisor of drivers at University of Fort Hare East London campus.

• Sicelo Mbulawa, a former SRC member and businessman who also provided services at the university.

• Mthobisi Khanyile, an alleged criminal from KwaZulu-Natal who specialises in stolen vehicles (SUVs and bakkies) across the border of SA.

• Mthobisi Dlamini, an alleged habitual housebreaker with over 15 housebreaking and theft cases, operating in KwaZulu-Natal mainly around Berea, Mayville and Morningside.

In May, all five were denied bail at Dimbaza Court, and Sicelo Mbulawa was granted R75 000 bail at Makhanda High Court in November after his bail appeal.

• In July, a police officer attached to Maderia SAPS Detection Services Constable, Lindokuhle Manjati, was arrested, charged and added as accused six.

• In August, Zimele Chiliza, a taxi boss in KZN and the wife of the police officer, who is an attorney, Pelisa Nkonyeni were arrested, charged and added as accused seven and eight respectively.

• In September, Thamsanqa Mgwetyana was successfully located hiding in KZN and was charged and added as accused nine.

• On 17 November, Isaac Plaatjies, the university’s Director of Investigation and Vetting Services was arrested, charged and added as accused 10.

Attending in person

“The management of the SAPS, led by the Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale and the National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola will join proceedings at the Alice Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning,” Mathe said.

“The task team cannot rule out the possibility of effecting more arrests as investigations are still continuing.”

