UFH case: AKA’s ex-bodyguard granted sizeable R200k bail, must report to police daily

This while former NPA risk specialist Terrence Joubert was denied bail as the court believed he might interfere with investigations.

AKA’s ex-bodyguard Anwar Khan – who is charged with fraud in the University of Fort Hare (UFH) case – will have to dig deep into his pockets to pay the R200 000 bail granted to him on Friday.

This while co-accused and former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) risk specialist Terrence Joubert was denied bail.

The pair, along with 14 other people, are charged with fraud and corruption committed against the university.

May interfere with investigations

The Alice Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Dimbaza, agreed with the prosecution and found that there was a high probability that Joubert may interfere with investigations, especially as he refused to grant the investigating officer access to one of his two cellphones.

The court also noted that he attempted to mislead the court when he claimed that he had voluntarily left the NPA, while he had been dismissed.

Khan’s bail came with stringent conditions. They include that he must report to the police station daily, surrender his passport and not contact Joubert in any way.

One of the accused, Isaac Plaatjies, has since abandoned bail, and should he decide to still apply for bail, the state will oppose his application.

Sarga Burger, Gosain van der Haar, Anna Smith, Paul Tladi, Lucrecia Davids, Mbulelo Gingcana, Nkateko Mawila, Nozuko Mabombo, Thamsanqa Sonjica, Craig Retief, Bradley Conradie, Justin King and Nthabiseng Makhoba have been each released on R50 000 bail.

The conditions attached are that they should report to their respective nearest police stations on Wednesdays and surrender their passports to the investigating officer.

The accused were arrested over the Easter weekend by the police national task team investigating criminality at UFH, which has resulted in murders and attempted murders.

The 21, nine of whom were UFH employees, and the rest being service providers and their companies, are accused of having colluded in giving each other tender contracts at the university in return for gratifications, though only 16 have been charged so far.

The total amount of funds paid by UFH to the service providers is more than R172 million, with the bulk of it allegedly finding its way to the pockets of the accused university employees.

The conclusion of these tenders was allegedly preceded by violent acts at UFH.

Murder and attempted murder

Plaajties is charged in a separate matter, with nine people for the murder of University of Fort Hare (UFH) fleet manager Petrus Roets, and the university’s Vice-chancellor’s bodyguard Richard Vesele, attempted murder of the Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhele Buhlungu and Deputy Vice-chancellor Renuka Vithal, as well as corruption.

They are due in Bhisho High Court on 8 October.

All but one charged in this case remain in custody after they were denied bail. The accused in the corruption case, along with five business entities, namely, EL Reign PTY Ltd, Tarlec Security Solutions CC, BCHC Incorporated, Horizon Forensics PTY Ltd and Pentagon Group PTY Ltd, will be back in court on 9 May.

