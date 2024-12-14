Mob justice: Twelve Lenasia residents arrested for allegedly burning and killing four men

Two other men were severely injured and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Twelve community members have been arrested in Nana’s Farm, Lenasia, for allegedly burning and killing four men in a mob justice-related incident on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the six men were accused of criminal activities in the area.

“It is alleged that a group of community members apprehended six men whom they accused of housebreaking and theft. They then assaulted and burned them. Four were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital in serious condition,” said Masondo.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Gauteng Tommy Mthombeni has condemned the acts of vigilantism. He warned that those who take the law into their own hands will be dealt with decisively.

“Taking the law into your own hands or vigilantism is a serious criminal offense and will not be tolerated. The community members are encouraged to work with the police,” said Mthombeni.

“The best thing that the community could do is to apprehend those they suspect of committing crimes and hand them over to the police for the law to take its course. Assaulting and murdering people is the conduct of criminals, and the arrest of these community members should serve as a deterrent.”

All the suspects are facing charges of murder and attempted murder. They are expected to appear before Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Mob justice in Limpopo

Last month, police saved a 28-year-old man from a mob justice-related attack at Hamuraga village under the Thohoyandou policing precinct.

According to spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, police were alerted about the mob justice incident of a man in the village.

“Upon arrival, the victim was found lying under a tree with burn wounds. His legs were tied up with a rope. Members of Public Order Policing were already at the scene and managed to disperse the community members present,” said Mashaba.

He was transported to the local hospital by his family after they identified him and alleged that he is a mentally disturbed person. The police have opened a case of attempted murder.

“We still urge community members to desist from acts of vigilantism and report suspicious activity or criminals to their local police,” said Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

Presenting the crime statistics last month, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that between July and September 2024, the country recorded 372 cases of murder, 57 of attempted murder, and 156 of assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm as a result of vigilantism and mob justice.

The Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of cases with 93, followed by Gauteng with 82, Western Cape with 63, and KwaZulu-Natal with 59.