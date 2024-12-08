Operation Shanela yields more arrests in City of Tshwane

Police have made more arrests during Operation Shanela over the weekend in Tshwane ranging from driving under the influence of alcohol, Gender Based violence (GBV) and murder.

Tshwane District Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said 291 suspects were arrested on Saturday and 88 more on Friday for a range of offences around the capital.

Serious offences

Van Dyk said Tshwane detectives arrested over 200 suspects for serious offences during Operation Shanela.

“240 suspects for serious offences, which included 66 for gender-based violence, one for murder, six for attempted murder, three for armed robbery, and one for rape in a multi-stakeholder law enforcement team from the Tshwane District. Additionally, eight undocumented individuals were detained and are awaiting legal proceedings for deportation.”

Van Dyk said officers searched 481 individuals and 174 vehicles which resulted in the impounding of a car for further inquiries after irregularities with 20 individuals arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“18 identified premises and hotspots were searched which resulted in 15 persons being arrested and fined for drinking in public. 7 AARTO infringement notices were issued, amounting to R6 500.22 liquor establishments were inspected, with 8 closed for non-compliance with the Liquor Act. A total of 258 100 millilitres of liquor and 520 loose cigarettes were confiscated,” he said.

Festive season operations

Van Dyk added that 88 suspects were apprehended with continuous festive season operations.

“On Friday police in Tshwane successfully conducted a High-Density operation within the Sunnyside, Silverton, Rietgat and Soshanguve policing precincts. 56 undocumented individuals were detained and are awaiting the finalization of legal proceedings before deportation, with six individuals arrested and fined for employing illegal immigrants,” he said.

He said 913 individuals and 349 vehicles, nine premises, 22 Spaza shops and 20 liquor establishments were searched.

“On Friday one illegal liquor outlet closed, and 542 110 ml of alcohol was confiscated for destruction following legal proceedings with 15 suspects arrested for drinking in public. Two suspects were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs, with several Ziplock bags of narcotics found in their possession and confiscated,” he added.

Traffic violations

On Friday 23 AARTO traffic violation notices to the value of R6 000 were issued and eight motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tshwane Metro Police Department Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said several Spaza shops were inspected during the operation, and seven shops were issued with section 56 notices for non-compliance totalling R7000 joint operation at Sokhulumi in Bronkhorstspruit on Friday.

“Eight illegal immigrants were arrested for contravening the immigration laws and regulations. The Department of Health issued five notices for operating businesses without a certificate of acceptability (COA) for R25 000. Several perishable and non-perishable food items were confiscated from all shops,” he said.

