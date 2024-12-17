Oscar Pistorius finds love after release from jail for murder of Reeva Steenkamp – reports

Pistorius has apparently started a relationship with a blonde business management consultant from Wakkerstroom in Mpumalanga.

Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is said to have found new love, just months after being released from prison on parole.

Pistorius, who lives with his uncle in Pretoria, has apparently started a relationship with 33-year-old blonde Rita Greyling, a business management consultant and a long-term family friend from Wakkerstroom in Mpumalanga, According to Netwerk24.

New love

Greyling bears a striking resemblance to his late former girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, whom he shot and killed on Valentines Day in 2013.

The news site reported that Greyling’s family has been in the news for the past two years after 29—year-old farmer Willem Kruger from Groblersdal in Limpopo, drowned in November 2022 at Greyling’s brother’s stag party at the Henbase Lodge near Morgenzon.

Sources close to the couple confirmed to the publication that Pistorius and Greyling are in a romantic relationship.

While details about their relationship remain private, the two families are believed to have known each other for many years.

Rita Greyling. Picture: Instagram

Parole

The double amputee, dubbed ‘Blade Runner’, for the prosthetics he used to compete in the Olympics and Paralympics, was released on parole in January from the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

While Pistorius is effectively a free man, he was assigned a monitoring correctional services official to work with him until his sentence expires, and he cannot move out of the Waterkloof area without notifying correctional services.

Pistorius swapped his adapted cell in for his very own fortified “Oscar cottage” on his property tycoon uncle’s sprawling estate, which boasts a R47 million mega mansion which, coincidentally, is a remodelled rectory of a former Dutch Reformed Church.

In October last year, the Steenkamp family’s lawyer, Tania Koen, told The Citizen the family’s view has always been that Pistorius had the same rights as any other offender.

“We’ve always said, and you will recall Barry’s words were always, the law must take its course and the law is taking its course.”

Reeva murder

He shot and killed his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013.

Pistorius claimed he woke in the early hours thinking a burglar was breaking in unaware Steenkamp was in the toilet.

He opened fire on her while she was standing behind his locked bathroom door killing her instantly with special ‘dum dum’ bullets – but Reeva’s family have always claimed it was intentional.

Pistorius was initially sentenced to six years in jail in 2016 by North Gauteng High Court Judge Thokozile Masipa. But that sentence was later overturned by the SCA in 2017 and increased to an effective 13 years and five months.

