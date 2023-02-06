Robbers ‘permit’ 18-year-old to breastfeed her newborn before raping her

Citizen Reporter

Police and Pietermaritzburg-based private security company, Mi7, arrested a trio of suspects linked to a terrifying crime wave in Copesville in the sleepy hollow.

It’s understood the men, who were arrested on Saturday evening, allegedly targeted homes in which mothers and children were alone and vulnerable.

Woman ‘allowed’ to breastfeed before being raped

On Saturday, a young 18-year-old mother was given time to breastfeed her infant before being forced into the bathroom, where she was then raped, allegedly by two of the four suspects.

Mi7 spokesperson Colin David said four suspects had broken into her home using crowbars.

When her uncle, who was at home at the time, tried to intervene, he was whacked over the head with a crowbar and stabbed.

The four men then fled the scene on foot with various electronic items.

But they were later apprehended in an intelligence-driven operation. The suspects were charged with house robbery, and assault, while two of them are facing an additional charge of rape.

Suspects arrested

“The suspects were initially linked to two cases of house robbery in the area – one which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, and the other 24 hours before, during the early hours of Friday morning,” explained David.

Mi7 said Mountain Rise police officers worked tirelessly gathering information about the suspects’ whereabouts.

“Eventually, information was received and a joint task team was formed, including members of the K9 Unit and Mi7 Reaction Officers.

“On Saturday afternoon, the team swooped in on the Swapo area, navigating difficult terrain to find the suspects. Three of the four suspects were identified and arrested. One tried to flee, but was tackled down by a police dog,” said Mi7 in a statement.

One suspect remains at large.

The men then led the police team to another nearby property where they sold the stolen items.

Two people who purchased the stolen goods were also arrested.

