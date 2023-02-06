Over 2,500 suspects nabbed for various crimes in KZN

Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested more than 2 500 people in the province in a crime-busting spree from 26 January to 6 February.

The suspects were handcuffed for various crimes including murder and rape.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers also seized a number of arms and ammunition.

“Continuous operations by the police in KwaZulu-Natal have resulted in the arrests of a total of 2 573 suspects for various crimes around the province in a two-week period. Eighty one firearms, including four rifles and 818 assortment of ammunitions were also removed from society, with 24 suspects put behind bars for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.”

Crimes

“Thirty-six suspects were nabbed for murder, whilst 41 people were apprehended in connection with cases of attempted murder. On crimes against women and children, a total of 65 suspects were arrested for rape, six were busted for attempted rape, and 22 more people were nabbed for other sexual offences including sexual assault,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda added that police also managed to prevent violent crimes in the province including stabling.

“140 suspects were arrested for being in possession of knives. Seventy-two people were cornered and busted for their suspected involvement in a string of burglaries at residential premises. The operation also led to the arrest of 395 suspects for drug-related crimes and another eight suspects were nabbed for stock theft.”

ALSO READ: Police officers disciplined after cables stolen in front of Reiger Park police station

Reporting crime

Netshiunda urged the community to continue reporting crime related incidents to the police.

“We appreciate the cooperation of law-abiding residents in the fight against crime and community members are encouraged to continue providing the police with useful information that helps in the apprehension of suspects who terrorise our communities.”

“Information and tip-offs can be provided through the SAPS crime stop number 08600 10111 as well as via the My SAPS App,” Netshiunda said.

ALSO READ: Police seize catalytic converters worth R5 million in Cape Town