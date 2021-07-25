Crime
KZN taxi owner killed, two men wounded by unknown gunman

A 46-year-old taxi owner has been killed and two other men left wounded after an unknown suspect shot at them in Everest Heights in Verulam.

Picture: iStock

According to the police, the taxi owner and two friends were standing on the street when an unknown man approached and suddenly drew a firearm and shot at them.

The incident happen at 15:15 on Saturday.

“He shot the deceased multiple times in the head. Another victim was shot in the left upper arm and the third victim sustained a laceration on the waist,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Private security firm Reaction Unit South Africa said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man lying in the street, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head.

“A second male was shot on his left arm while his employer was grazed on his hip,” the security company said in a statement.

After shooting the three men, the suspect then ran up the road and jumped into a getaway vehicle which had no license plates.

Mbele added that the taxi owner died instantly and was certified dead on the scene.

“The deceased is a taxi owner from Reservoir Hills and operates taxis in Tongaat and Pinetown.”

KwaZulu-Natal police suspect the motive to be taxi related.

The taxi owner’s body was later taken to Phoenix mortuary.

“The suspect cannot be identified as he was wearing a mask,” Mbele added.

