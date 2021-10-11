Phoenix resident killed during unprovoked shooting incident

Citizen Reporter

The Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) confirmed one person was killed and another injured during a shooting incident in Phoenix on Sunday evening.

The incident took place on Wallfern Place, Redfern shortly after 8pm. The Rusa Operations Centre said it received multiple calls from the public, “requesting assistance at the scene”.

“On arrival, Rusa members were led to a pathway leading to Bhambayi, Inanda where the body of a male in his mid-twenties was discovered”.

Rusa said the man was shot in the face and arm. He was declared dead at the scene “due to the extent of his injuries”.

Eyewitnesses said three men were walking along the pathway when an unknown male “opened fire on them without warning”.

A second person – who was reportedly shot in the leg – was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment before first responders arrived at the scene.

Rusa recovered spent 9mm cartridges at the scene and said the “gunman fled on foot in an unknown direction.”

The motive for the shooting has not been established at this stage and the investigation continues.