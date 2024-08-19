29 foreign nationals arrested for illicit mining activities

The foreign nationals were arrested for illegal mining in the Northern Cape. Mining implements and diamond-bearing gravel were confiscated.

The Northern Cape’s Operation Vala Umgodi team cracked down on illicit mining activities on Friday, 16 August, arresting 29 undocumented individuals.

Law enforcement officials confiscated mining equipment and diamond-bearing gravel in a sweep of regions including Sizamile location, Port Nolloth, Bontekoei, and Nataboi mining areas.

“The suspects were detained to be processed and verified by the Department of Home Affairs Immigration Services officials before being formally charged and presented to Court for deportation,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Sam.

Teams comprising of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the Department of Home Affairs Immigration Services and Springbok Public Order Police, executed the disruptive activities.

Zimbabwean nationals arrested for illegal mining

In a separate incident, 14 Zimbabwean nationals were arrested for operating illicit gold processing facilities in Eikenhof, near Lenasia.

The arrest came after law enforcement authorities followed numerous complaints from the community.

According to police spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha, the Zimbabwean nationals are facing charges of illegal possession of unwrought precious metals. Additionally the contravention of the Immigration Act and Environmental Act.

Investigations

“The West Rand-based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team armed with a search warrant descended at the illegal facilities at around 10am. It was an all-encompassing law enforcement line-up with the police Tactical Response Team (TRT), Gauteng Traffic helicopters, the local Community Policing Forum and, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

“The hive of activities nestled in plots on either side of R554 road were immediately put to a stop. Tons of soil with gold-bearing material valued at over R2.5 million was recovered and removed from the scene by our mining sector stakeholders,” said Ramovha.

The suspects appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 15 August.

Report illegal mining to the SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

