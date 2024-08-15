Fourteen Zimbabwean nationals arrested for illegal mining

The suspects are facing charges of illegal possession of unwrought precious metals, contravention of the Immigration Act and Environmental Act.

The group were arrested in Eikenhof near Lenasia. Picture: Saps

Fourteen Zimbabwean nationals charged with operating illicit gold processing facilities in Eikenhof near Lenasia are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The group aged between 26 and 51 were arrested earlier this week, following a proactive, multifaceted operation by law enforcement authorities following numerous complaints from the community in and around Eikenhof about the existence of the facilities.

Police spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the Zimbabwean nationals are facing charges of illegal possession of unwrought precious metals as well as contravention of the Immigration Act and Environmental Act.

Arrests

“The West Rand based Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team armed with a search warrant descended at the illegal facilities at around 10:00 am. It was an all-encompassing law enforcement line-up with the police Tactical Response Team (TRT), Gauteng Traffic helicopters, local Community Police Forum and, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

“The hive of activities nestled in plots on either side of R554 road were immediately put to a stop. Tons of soil with gold bearing material valued at over R2.5 million was recovered and removed from the scene by our mining sector stakeholders,” Ramovha said.

Health and environmental challenge

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in Gauteng Major General Ebrahim Kadwa visited the scene in Eikenhof and praised the multidisciplinary team effort for arresting the Zimbabwean nationals involved in the illegal mining activities.

“The existence of such facilities particularly in residential areas possess a health and environmental challenge. The use of cyanide to extract gold in such a unregulated environment is a recipe for disaster. The illegal activities also have a negative impact on the country’s economy. We urge all communities who suspect similar illicit activities to report such to authorities.”

In June, a notorious illegal mining kingpin in the Atok area of Limpopo was arrested. The alleged kingpin was apprehended through a coordinated operation that included police and several other law enforcement authorities.

