Five men arrested for Kagiso mass shooting, suspects linked to illegal mining

Citizen Reporter

Five men have been arrested in connection with a mass shooting incident last month that left at least seven people dead and five others wounded in Kagiso, in the West Rand.

It was reported that on 23 October, a lone gunman entered a house in Kagiso-Tshepisong and shot dead the owner and his girlfriend as well as a neighbour.

An unknown number of men apparently joined him in shooting randomly on a busy street where a wedding celebration was happening.

Two more people were certified dead on the scene while the other two died in hospital. Five victims were treated in hospital for gunshot wounds.

ALSO READ: At least seven dead after lone gunman opens fire in Kagiso

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the five suspects were nabbed on Wednesday by a multidisciplinary team of law-enforcement officers who received intelligence on their whereabouts in Rietvallei Extension 2 and 3 in Kagiso.

“The suspects have already been linked to more cases of murder and attempted murder that were committed in and around Kagiso.

“They have also been linked with activities of illegal mining in the West Rand District. They will all be appearing in the Kagiso Magistrates Court soon,” Muridili said in a statement.

Armed and dangerous

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela welcomed the arrests and commended the team that effected the arrests without any injuries.

He said the men were regarded as armed and dangerous.

“The hard work of the investigating team that included Crime Intelligence and seasoned detectives and operatives, is highly commendable. Now, I have instructed them to ensure that they send a water-tight case to court so that these arrested suspects do not get to walk the streets of Gauteng again,” Mawela said.

Mawela condemned the shooting incidents that led to the deaths of the seven victims.

He said this particular incident was disheartening as innocent people who were enjoying themselves at the nearby wedding had to be caught up in the random shooting.

“The killing of any person is not acceptable, let alone seven. I am happy that those suspected to be responsible have been arrested and they will face the full might of the law.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe