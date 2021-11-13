WATCH: Police launch manhunt after CIT heist in Kempton Park

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng police launched a manhunt for a group of suspects following a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Edleen, Kempton Park on Saturday.

“At about 09:00 this morning, a Fidelity cash van was driving along Kempton Park when a white Mercedes Benz, with a false registration number, rammed into it. The cash van overturned and a shootout ensued,” said SAPS national spokesperson, Col Athlenda Mathe.

“The suspects bombed the cash van and it is unknown at this stage if any money was taken.”

“The suspects fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger and a white Quantum. The suspects were chased by police and a local security company.

“The suspects, in the Ford Ranger, lost control and collided with a traffic light. These suspects then hijacked a white Isuzu bakkie and that bakkie was also cornered.

“Two suspects have been arrested and their accomplices fled the scene.”

Mathe also said occupants of the cash van were injured during the heist.

“During the ordeal, the driver of the cash van sustained serious injuries and had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital for further medical care,” added Mathe.

“The crew in the cash van sustained moderate injuries and they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Police have recovered four rifles and three vehicles including a white Mercedes Benz, white Ford Ranger and white Toyota Quantum.”

Police appeal to anyone with information to call the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111.

