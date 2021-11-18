PICS: R1m worth of drugs confiscated from Kimberley ‘drug lab’

Citizen Reporter

Drugs worth around R1 million were confiscated and a 43-year-old male was arrested by the South African Police Service (Saps) multi-dimension organised crime unit in Kimberley, Northern Cape on Wednesday.

The bust also found an array of equipment used to manufacture drugs, such as pots, scales, spoons, ovens and chemicals.

Photo: Saps

Photo: Saps

Refuse bags filled with what Saps suspect to be cocaine, tik and khat were seized.

Photo: Saps

Frances Baard District commissioner Major General Johan Bean said the drug seizure was a “huge breakthrough”.

Bean also renewed the call to “keep on squeezing the space for criminals to operate”, warning that drugs would be one of the upcoming festive season’s focus areas.

Earlier this month, 541kg of cocaine with a street value of R200 million was stolen out of the Hawks’ Port Shepstone offices.

Suspects were said to have gained entry through a window.

