Crime

News South Africa Crime

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
18 Nov 2021
8:44 am

PICS: R1m worth of drugs confiscated from Kimberley ‘drug lab’

Citizen Reporter

Refuse bags filled with what Saps suspect to be cocaine, tik and khat were seized. 

The bust also found an array of equipment used to manufacture drugs, such as pots, scales, spoons, ovens and chemicals. Photo: Saps

Drugs worth around R1 million were confiscated and a 43-year-old male was arrested by the South African Police Service (Saps) multi-dimension organised crime unit in Kimberley, Northern Cape on Wednesday. 

The bust also found an array of equipment used to manufacture drugs, such as pots, scales, spoons, ovens and chemicals. 

PICS: R1m worth of drugs confiscated from Kimberley ‘drug lab’
Photo: Saps
PICS: R1m worth of drugs confiscated from Kimberley ‘drug lab’
Photo: Saps

Refuse bags filled with what Saps suspect to be cocaine, tik and khat were seized. 

PICS: R1m worth of drugs confiscated from Kimberley ‘drug lab’
Photo: Saps

Frances Baard District commissioner Major General Johan Bean said the drug seizure was a “huge breakthrough”. 

Bean also renewed the call to “keep on squeezing the space for criminals to operate”, warning that drugs would be one of the upcoming festive season’s focus areas. 

Earlier this month, 541kg of cocaine with a street value of R200 million was stolen out of the Hawks’ Port Shepstone offices

Suspects were said to have gained entry through a window. 

NOW READ: Cocaine worth R200m stolen from Hawks offices in KZN

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

CRIME

Northern Cape police clamp down on illegal vehicle imports
3 days ago
3 days ago

HEALTH

Microdosing mushrooms or MDMA could affect your insurance claims
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

CRIME

Police accidentally drop off 12-year-old runaway at 'drug den'
1 month ago
1 month ago

HEALTH

Trio granted bail in R453 million security tender fraud in Northern Cape
1 month ago
1 month ago


RELATED ARTICLES

CRIME

Northern Cape police clamp down on illegal vehicle imports
3 days ago
3 days ago

HEALTH

Microdosing mushrooms or MDMA could affect your insurance claims
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

CRIME

Police accidentally drop off 12-year-old runaway at 'drug den'
1 month ago
1 month ago

HEALTH

Trio granted bail in R453 million security tender fraud in Northern Cape
1 month ago
1 month ago