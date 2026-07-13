South African man arrested for heroin smuggling in Thailand

Authorities uncovered 17.5 kilograms of heroin hidden inside coffee and green tea bags.

A South African man has been arrested for smuggling heroin in Thailand.

Thai customs officers handcuffed the South African passenger in a high‑stakes drug bust at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Authorities uncovered 17.5 kilograms of heroin hidden inside coffee and green tea bags.

Routine inspection

The seizure, valued at more than 7.3 million baht (R3.6 million), was made on 9 July 2026, during a routine inspection by the Investigation and Suppression Division.

According to the Thailand Customs department, the South African man had travelled from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia and was bound for Ivato International Airport in Madagascar when his luggage was searched.

Arrest

In a statement, the Customs department said officials discovered the heroin, classified as a Category 1 narcotic, concealed in packets designed to disguise the shipment.

“The Customs department, protecting society, arrested a foreign male passenger for smuggling 17.5 kilograms of heroin hidden in coffee and green tea bags, worth over 7.3 million baht.”

Authorities stressed the potential scale of the trafficking operation.

“If the drugs had reached their destination in Madagascar, their value would have been over 22.75 million baht.”

Narcotics

Thai authorities said the arrest constitutes an offence of importing a Category 1 narcotic into Thailand without permission, in violation of the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017) and the Narcotics Code.

Customs officials underscored their dual role in safeguarding both the economy and society. “Customs drives the Thai economy while caring for society.

“This arrest underscores our commitment to protecting communities from the devastating impact of narcotics,” the department said.

Picture: Customs department

Thailand

The suspect remains in custody as investigators pursue leads into the smuggling network.

Thailand has significantly intensified its anti-narcotics crackdowns, resulting in massive seizures of methamphetamine, heroin, and illegal cannabis exports.

Working through agencies like the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and international task forces, Thai authorities are heavily targeting both local distribution hubs and transnational airport smuggling syndicates.