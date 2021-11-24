Crime

WATCH: Audi smashes into getaway car during attempted hijacking in Tshwane

Gareth Cotterell

Second-quarter crime stats released on Friday, for the period from July to September 2021, show that hijackings in SA have increased by 3.5%

The Audi driver had to reverse into the getaway car to evade an attempted. Picture: Screengrab from Twitter/@Abramjee

The driver of an Audi had to think quickly while cornered on a driveway during an attempted hijacking in Waterkloof, Tshwane.

The security camera footage shows an Audi pull into the driveway of what looks like a house. As the driver stops in front of the property’s gate, another car, a Toyota Corolla, blocks its exit.

Two men rush out of the car and try to open the Audi’s doors, simultaneously trying to break the doors’ windows. The man of the driver’s side manages the Audi’s window in an attempt to get access to the car.

Presumably fearing for their life, the Audi driver quickly puts the car into reverse and rams into the vehicle behind it. The hijackers, still trying to open the doors, try to keep up with the Audi but instead decide to run to their getaway Corolla, which had lurched forward to get out of the way of the rampaging Audi.

Once the hijackers get back into their car, it appears to chase the Audi which had by then made a rapid escape.

The video was posted on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

Abramjee had the following tips to avoid being hijacked:

  • Be aware of your surroundings
  • When approaching your driveway, be aware of vehicles driving behind you
  • If you suspect that you are being followed, drive past your driveway and continue to a public area
  • Stay vigilant

ALSO READ: Crime stats: This is SA’s current murder capital

The second-quarter crime statistics released on Friday, for the period from July to September 2021, showed that hijackings in South Africa had increased by 3.5%. The stats also showed a 20.7% increase in murders in South Africa.

This week, Numbeo also released its list of the world’s most dangerous cities. Pretoria (Tshwane) is ranked as the world’s second-most dangerous city. Johannesburg (fourth), Durban (sixth) and Cape Town (18th) also appeared on the list.

Overall, South Africa was ranked as the third-most dangerous country.

NOW READ: Three SA cities listed among the world’s most dangerous places

