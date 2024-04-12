Luke Fleurs murder: Family ‘forgives’ alleged killers, but want justice

The funeral of the Chiefs player will take place in Cape Town on 20 April.

The family of slain footballer, Luke Fleurs, says it wants justice for the Kaizer Chiefs defender after his alleged killers appeared in court on Friday.

Six men – Ndumiso Moswane, Fernando Sive, Nhlakanipo Dlamini, Franky Xaba, Maredi Mphahlele and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu – made their first court appearance following their arrest.

The suspects were arrested in Slovoville, Soweto on Wednesday, a week after Fleurs was fatally shot in a hijacking incident in Johannesburg.

They have been charged with murder, robbery under aggravating circumstances, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of unlicensed ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Fleurs family seek justice

Speaking to the media, Fleurs’ father, Theo, remarked on the difficulty of witnessing the suspects, aged between 21 and 36, in the courtroom.

“It was very hard for us to see that the accused are so young. They still have their whole lives ahead of them and it was very hard for us to hear that [the police] found weapons and ammunition on them,” he told reporters on Friday.

Theo conveyed empathy towards the alleged killers, implying that there may have been significant shortcomings in their upbringing.

“At that age for them to be involved in stuff like that is just heartbreaking, that they didn’t follow other direction in life.

“I’m just thinking of the families why did they allow them to go into this direction because I’m sure they saw them going into this direction.

“It’s very hard because we, as parents, need to guide our children. We can see which direction they go in and you need to nurture in a direction that is right for the world, not to hurt and not to kill.

“They were just left to do whatever pleased them. I would love for parents to get more involved with their children, just to be there for their children.”

Fleurs’ brother, Joshua, said while his mother was taking her son’s death hard, the family has forgiven the slain footballer’s alleged killers.

“On behalf of the family, we do forgive those that have done wrong to my brother, but we don’t want any bail and we just want justice for Luke,” Joshua said.

@dailysunsa WATCH: Theo Fleurs says he is deeply hurt by the young six men who killed his son Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs and wishes parents can do better when it comes to raising their kids. #LukeFleurs #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/CFTh7AflHG — phuti mathobela (@phuti_mathobela) April 12, 2024

Furthermore, Luke’s father confirmed that his son’s funeral will take place in Cape Town on 20 April.

“It’s just a lot that we need to sort out and see to. We don’t even know what’s going to happen when we land in Cape Town, all we know is a whole lot of people would like to see us. It’s very tough for us, it’s draining and it’s tiring,” Theo added.

The murder case has been postponed to 19 April for further investigations and formal bail application.

The state is expected to oppose the suspects’ release on bail.

Luke Fleurs hijacking

Fleurs was ambushed while waiting for assistance at a petrol station on 14th Avenue and Hendrik Potgieter in Honeydew on 3 April.

The Chiefs defender was confronted by two armed suspects who arrived in a white BMW 1 Series.

One of men shot Fleurs once on the upper body outside of his red VW Golf 8 GTI, according to the South African Police Service (Saps).

After seizing the 24-year-old’s car, one suspect hastily fled the scene, with his accomplice in close pursuit.

Meanwhile, Fleurs was rushed to the nearest medical centre, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police have not ruled out more arrests as investigations continue.

