6 Dec 2021
Crime

Ipid arrests Cape Town police officer for rape

He allegedly played his victim, who was not in custody, a porn video in the bushes near the airport before the incident

Picture: iStock
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Monday arrested a 39-year old police constable for rape. In a short statement, Ipid said the said officer was stationed at Nyanga police station in the Western Cape. It said he played his alleged victim, who was not in custody, a porn video in the bushes near the airport before the incident. According to Ipid's latest annual report, the police watchdog received a total of 6,122 cases in 2020-2021. The majority of these – 4,228 – were cases of assault. ALSO READ: Police brutality: Widow sues police for R5m after alleged assault in...

