Man arrested for ‘attacking and raping’ elderly woman in her home

A 35-year-old Free State man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into an elderly woman’s house while she was asleep, attacking and raping her on Saturday.

According to Captain Stephen Thakeng, the 62-year-old woman was asleep in her bedroom when she was awoken by a knock on her door.

“The next moment she was awoken by a male voice that instructed her to undress, she was assaulted, strangled and raped. After the rape ordeal, the youngster fell asleep. The victim managed to escape through the open window to seek help from her neighbours,” said Thakeng.

“Odendaalsrus SAPS members were informed about the incident and responded instantly and found the suspect still asleep. A 35-year-old man was awoken by the police who arrested him for house breaking with the intention to rape and rape.”

He will appear in the Odendaalsrus Magistrate’s Court on 28 December 2021.

In a separate incident in the Free State, another 35-year-old man from Sehlajaneng Village in Qwaqwa spent his first Christmas Day in early hours of the morning behind bars after he called the police and told them he hit his girlfriend on the head with a cement brick and collapsed.

According to Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, the police received a call from the suspect at Sehlajaneng Village telling them that he fought with his girlfriend and allegedly stroked her with cement brick on the head.

“The police responded to the caller’s allegations and met him at Monontsha shopping complex and took them to the scene of crime. Indeed the report was positive as they found the body lying in the bedroom on the bed covered with a blanket. The woman was declared dead by Emergency Medical Service paramedics who attended the scene. She had injuries on the bruised head and right shoulder arm was also broken. The incident occurred on 24 December 2021 at about 22:30,” said Mophiring.

“The deceased was identified as Mamoya Julia Leboko, 33, residing with the suspect and also her biological father. A case of murder is being investigated.”

The suspect is expected to appear before the Tseki Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 facing charge of murder.