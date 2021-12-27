Manhunt launched after Limpopo man allegedly shoots wife to death

Citizen Reporter

Police in Limpopo have launched a search operation to find a man who allegedly fatally shot his wife around midday on Sunday.

The lifeless body of 31-year-old Namakgale resident Vivi Moropane was reportedly found by neighbours in a pool of blood.

This after a gunshot was heard at her home in Rockview New Stands, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mokapelo told Polokwane Review.

Moropane was declared dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

After she was shot, her husband fled in a BMW.

The incident was condemned by social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale, who said continued violence perpetrated against women and children in the province was stripping away the rights and dignity of the victims.

Rakgoale said there was concern that victims do not seek professional assistance when experiencing challenges in relationships, and urged those in need to make contact with social workers.

Those affected by the latest gender-based violence incident are receiving psycho-social support, Rakgoale said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Commander Lieutenant Colonel Lilian Mahlathi on 082 469 1240. Alternatively, they can contact the 24-hour Crime Stop number on 086 001 0111.

