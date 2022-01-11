Limpopo policeman suspended after allegedly plying inmates with booze, dagga

Citizen Reporter

A sergeant attached to the Phalaborwa police station in Limpopo has been suspended, after allegedly supplying liquor and marijuana to inmates on New Year’s Eve.

According to a statement by police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mokapelo, received by Polokwane Review, the incident took place at the police station’s holding cells.

Mojapelo said the 39-year-old sergeant distributed the contraband, which resulted in inmates reportedly becoming intoxicated. Chaos then ensued.

“They started assaulting and raping other inmates in the cells.

“Six counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and two counts of rape were opened,” Mojapelo told the publication.

Two inmates, one in custody for murder and the other for robbery, have been arrested and charged.

They appeared in the Phalaborwa Magistrate’s Court last Friday, where they faced six counts of assault and two counts of rape. Their cases have been postponed to 18 January.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe assured that what took place at the Phalaborwa police station’s holding cells was “an isolated incident”.

She told Polokwane Review the matter was being dealt with internally, ““to ensure that decisive and appropriate sanction is ultimately meted against the said member”.

Charges relating to the suspended sergeant were not disclosed.

