Five security guards killed, two injured at Pikitup site

Lethabo Malatsi

A group of gunmen attacked the thePikitup landfill site in Devland, Gauteng which left five security guards dead and two injured on Tuesday.

A group of armed men allegedly stormed into the Pikitup Swartkoppie depot in Devland and fired at seven security guards.

One of the workers on duty – along with one of the guards who were killed – said whilst they were changing shifts, a group of men ambushed them and opened fire.

Four of the security guards were reported to have died at the scene, and fifth succumbed to his injuries the following day.

The other two guards were taken to the hospital to receive further medical attention.

According to Wired2News, the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU) said none of the security guards’ personal belongings or any of the city’s property had been stolen.

“As Samwu, we are concerned that workers who are supposed to protect the city’s infrastructure are themselves left vulnerable to attacks. To make matters worse, these workers are not provided with weapons to defend themselves and the City’s property.”

“We are devastated by what happened. We fear that our workers’ lives might be in danger as there are no dates, and people can come as they please in the depot, also there are no working cameras”, the spokesperson said.

When asked about the attitude of the Pikitup superiors, the spokesperson stated they were remorseful; however, they have not confirmed whether they’ll be able to come to the site.

Information on the reason for the attack and the gunmen is still unknown, they reported,

“Authorities have been urged to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book”, said the South African Municipal Workers’ Union, Spokesperson.

Additional information by Narissa Subramoney.